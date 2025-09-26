For the salted caramel sauce: Add sugar and water to a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Add butter, whisk and bring to a boil. Stop whisking and wait for the mix to turn an amber colour, watching carefully that it does not burn. Tilting the saucepan occasionally prevents this. Be patient, it may take up to 10 minutes to caramelise but don’t try to rush it.
Remove from the heat, pour the cream in slowly (too fast and you risk splatters of red-hot caramel) and whisk until combined. Add the salt, whisk again, then set aside to cool slightly.
For the crumble topping: Place the oats, flour and brown sugar in a large bowl. Using your fingers, rub in the butter until well combined. Add the cashews and mix well. Set aside.
To assemble: Toss apple slices with water and half of the salted caramel sauce. Place in the bottom of an ovenproof baking dish. Scatter the crumble mix on top.
Bake for 25-30 mins, until the apple is cooked and the crumble is golden and crunchy.
Serve hot with salted caramel sauce and a generous scoop of ice cream.
NOTE: If the caramel sauce hardens, soften it for a few seconds in the microwave.