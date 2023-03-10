Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

I grind my teeth. Can hypnotherapy save me?

Joanna Wane
By
6 mins to read
Hippos have the most powerful bite force of any land mammal. Photo / Greg Bowker

Hippos have the most powerful bite force of any land mammal. Photo / Greg Bowker

A lifelong teeth grinder, Joanna Wane turns to hypnotherapy for help.

Of all land mammals, the humble hippopotamus has the most powerful bite, capable of bisecting a human with one chomp. I probably come a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle