Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Home / Lifestyle
Premium

‘Mum, Dad, I’m trans gender’: What to do if your child wants to transition

18 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Senior reporter

The parents of Kiwi transgender children share their stories of shock and acceptance with Jane Phare, and give advice on how best to handle the situation.

Ben* was gardening when his teenage son came to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.