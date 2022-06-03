Live: Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service. Video / Supplied

The royal family is attending a Service of Thanksgiving as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but the monarch herself won't be making an appearance.

Prayers, anthems and Bible readings will take place as part of the service at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Friday morning local time.

And Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, will be rung after the service - the first time it will be rung for a royal occasion.

However, the Queen will not be in attendance, Buckingham Palace earlier said in a statement.

"The Queen greatly enjoyed today's Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort," the statement read.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.

"The Queen is looking forward to participating in tonight's Beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion."

A source told the UK Daily Telegraph said while she had "immensely" enjoyed the first day of Jubilee celebrations, the Queen had experienced the episodic mobility issues she has suffered from recently.

The Queen will not be at the Thanksgiving Service due to mobility issues. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to take part in the service at St Paul's Cathedral, along with the monarch's cousins, children and grandchildren.

Prince Andrew was also set to make a rare public appearance at the event, but he has pulled out after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

He learned he had the virus after a routine test yesterday, Buckingham Palace said. It's understood he has not seen the Queen since testing positive.

He had been expected to join the royals at the church service, despite no longer being a working royal and not being invited to the Trooping the Colour parade yesterday.

The youngest royals, including the Sussexes' children Archie and Lilibet, are not expected to attend.

The Queen stepped out onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace yesterday amid deafening cheers from the thousands of people who gathered to watch the celebrations kick off.

Some royal fans had even camped out overnight hoping to get a glimpse of the Queen, whose public appearances are becoming rare, as well as to watch the traditional Trooping the Colour parade.