Superstar couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson flew all the way to London only to be snubbed by Buckingham Palace officials. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's dream of attending the UK's Platinum Jubilee celebration has officially been dashed.

Despite her best efforts, Buckingham Palace officials rejected her request to attend the Platinum Party on Sunday.

Kardashian, 41, landed in the UK with boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, earlier this week, and immediately sent her team out asking for tickets. However, the Daily Mail reports that the palace turned the American couple down, as did representatives at the BBC, the network which will be broadcasting the party.

A source told the Daily Mail Kardashian was determined to get tickets and didn't even mind if they were "not VIP".

They said: "Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the royal family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are seen leaving Dover Street Market on May 31, 2022 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

At the moment, it's unclear whether the couple's only reason for visiting London was for the jubilee celebrations.

MailOnline approached Kardashian's representatives for comment but was denied.

Davidson and Kardashian spent Tuesday jewellery shopping at London's Mayfair suburb before enjoying a low-key date night at the River Cafe.

Reports indicate the Queen is "pacing herself" and will be watching the party on TV from Windsor Castle, but not attending. Other members of the royal family are expected to arrive in the place of the Queen.

Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William all made an appearance on the palace balcony this morning. Photo / Getty Images

Musical legends Queen, Diana Ross and more are expected to perform, and iconic British figures like David Attenborough and David Beckham will also make appearances.

About 10,000 tickets were randomly distributed via a public ballot,and another 7500 given to essential workers, armed forces members, volunteers and charities.