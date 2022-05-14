Meghan and Harry are planning to travel from their home in California to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan and Harry are planning to travel from their home in California to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will stay at Frogmore Cottage when they return to the UK next month.

The couple are planning to travel from their home in California to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June and will stay at their former home with their children Archie and Lilibet, according to The Scottish Sun.

The home is currently occupied by Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August, but they will welcome the Sussexes next month.

It was revealed earlier this year Harry was renewing the lease on his UK home.

Renewing the lease on the abode, which was due to expire on March 31, ensures Harry can still serve as one of the Queen's four Counsellors of State, because the Windsor address qualifies him as being domiciled in the UK.

A spokesman for Harry confirmed to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "There are no planned changes to the current arrangement."

Harry and the other Counsellors of State - his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, and uncle Prince Andrew - are able to undertake some of the Queen's duties, including signing documents and attending Privy Council meetings at her request should she fall ill or be otherwise unavailable.

A general view of Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate, Windsor. Photo / Getty Images

The news comes after a royal expert has claimed the royal family will use the Queen's jubilee events to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "close" to the rest of the family.

Kate Mansey, assistant editor at the Mail on Sunday, claims Her Majesty wants "rapprochement" with the Sussexes after they resigned from royal duties in 2020.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's royal talk show, Palace Confidential, Mansey said: "There is generally a sense that they want to bring the Sussexes in, I think. They will be invited to lots of family occasions, just not the big, official numbers."

Her claim was backed by the Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English, who noted the initial encounters would be "awkward" and added "the amount of time that they're seen interacting with other family members on camera will be fairly limited".

"But as one source said to me the other week, the body language is going to be fascinating.

"I just hope for the Queen's sake it doesn't overshadow everything else that's going on over the weekend."