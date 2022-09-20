Voyager 2022 media awards
The portraits that turned Queen Elizabeth II into a cultural icon

7 minutes to read
Daily Telegraph UK
By Alastair Sooke

Portraits of monarchs matter. They bind together countries, define how eras are remembered. And the likenesses of Queen Elizabeth II are no different – except in their profusion. During her reign as Britain's longest-serving sovereign,

