Queen uses walking stick for first time in 17 years as she attends Westminster Abbey

The Queen is understood to have used the walking stick for comfort during her visit to Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

The Queen joined veterans for the centenary of the Royal British Legion (RBL) on Tuesday, walking with a stick she last used in public 17 years ago in one of her first concessions to comfort in older age.

The monarch, who has returned to full-time work after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and the Covid lockdowns, used the telescopic walking stick as she crossed cobbles at Westminster Abbey.

Joined by her daughter the Princess Royal, she celebrated 100 years of the RBL in her first full church congregation for more than 18 months.

Wearing a deep blue dress and a matching hat with blue and white flowers, the Queen accepted the walking stick from the Princess as she stepped out of the state limousine. It is understood it was used simply for the monarch's comfort at the age of 95.

The Queen smiles as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey. Photo / AP

Other arrangements were slightly adjusted for the same reason, with Her Majesty entering the Abbey not through the Great West Door as usual but via the Poet's Yard entrance, closer to her seat inside.

The stick was the same as the one the Queen was seen using in 2004 after an operation to remove torn cartilage from her right knee. It appeared noticeably more battered, raising the possibility that it has been used in private since then.

It was not identified as being from one of the Queen's official Royal Warrant holders, where more ornamental walking aids sell for up to £5995 for a wooden pole topped with a diamond, pearl and rose gold falcon.

The monarch did not appear to lean on the cane during the engagement, moving easily to her seat and to greet members of the congregation.

It is not the first time she has made small concessions to the practicalities of working in her 90s. In 2016, she used a lift to enter Parliament for the State Opening, avoiding the 26 steps of the Royal Staircase at the Sovereign's Entrance.

The Queen wore a deep blue dress and a matching hat with blue and white flowers. Photo / AP

She has also not worn the heavy Imperial State Crown since 2016, instead having it placed on a deep red and gold velvet cushion during the proceedings.

The monarch joined an Abbey congregation of serving members of the military, veterans, their families and General Sir Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defence Staff.

In his address, the Very Rev David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, celebrated the RBL's ability to stitch "together our shattered experience" and make us "whole", and said it has become the bridge between ordinary men and women and those "who have been set apart by serving in the forces".

He also questioned whether the tendency of crowds to cheer departing troops but be absent when the wounded returned meant "we will really learn lessons from this pandemic" or give in to the voices "that want to turn the page".

Retired Lieutenant General James Bashall, the RBL's national president, took part in a re-dedication, reaffirming the charity's commitment to its work, and the Princess Royal gave a reading from the Bible.

Speaking ahead of the service, Victoria Cross hero Colour Sergeant Johnson Beharry hailed the RBL's centenary as a "landmark moment".