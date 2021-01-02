Queen 'took two seconds' to ban Prince Harry from Cenotaph wreath ceremony

The Queen reportedly took just "two seconds" to ban Prince Harry from the Cenotaph wreath ceremony on Remembrance Day. Photo / AP

The Queen reportedly took just "two seconds" to ban Prince Harry from attending the Cenotaph wreath ceremony on Remembrance Day.

The Sun reported Harry asked Buckingham Palace to place a wreath on his behalf, but his request was swiftly rejected.

It was previously reported the request was turned down without telling the Queen, but Daily Mail reported today the Queen made the decision herself, taking "all of two seconds" to make her decision.

A source said: "It's one of the most important dates in her calendar and nothing is done without her knowledge.

"People were suggesting the Palace's reaction to what Harry asked was petty. But it was the Queen's decision. And what's more, she actually had very strong views on the subject."

"While she has enormous admiration for Harry's achievements both in and out of the military, this was seen as an example of his lack of understanding at what it means for him to be a non-working royal.

"The Queen is very firmly of the opinion that you can't pick and choose what you do when it comes to the institution. Either you are in – or you are out."

Prince Harry and Meghan have marked #RemembranceSunday by visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Photo / Lee Morgan / Twitter

Instead, Harry and Meghan laid a wreath at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, leaving flowers at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers.

It was a blow for Harry, who spent 10 years in the Army.

The wreath he requested to be laid at the London Cenotaph instead lay forgotten at the Royal British Legion's Kent headquarters.

He first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph 11 years ago while also being involved in promoting causes for veterans including the Invictus Games.

The Queen reportedly took just "two seconds" to ban Prince Harry from the Cenotaph wreath ceremony on Remembrance Day. Photo / AP

He described wearing his poppy with pride to "celebrate the bravery of all our veterans … the people I remember when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph".

Harry's decision to pay tribute at a Los Angeles cemetery drew a fair amount of criticism, including from Piers Morgan, who labelled the act a PR stunt.

"Outrageous. Treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home," he said.