Britain's former fattest man Barry Austin dies aged 52, family pay heartbreaking tribute

Barry Austin once starred in the Sky One documentary Inside Britain's Fattest Man. Photo / Sky

A man once labelled Britain's fattest man has died at the age of 52.

Former taxi driver Barry Austin was the star of Sky One documentary Inside Britain's Fattest Man, where it was revealed he drank 12 litres of fizzy a day and consumed 29,000 calories.

Austin's lifestyle pushed his weight to a whopping 412kg.

After appearing on the show, he then lost 127kg after health problems, and cut his daily calorie intake to 1500.

His lifestyle led to a number of health issues, including struggling to breathe, and he had a number of infections.

Before his death, Austin was known for drinking up to 40 pints of beer and bottles of spirits on a night out.

He was known as "Fat Baz" and had his own column in a lad's magazine.

A loud and proud Birmingham City football fan, he had his own custom-built chair at St Andrew's Stadium in 1997.

Paying tribute online, his heartbroken daughter Dannie Louise said he was a brilliant dad and their world had crumbled.

"Absolutely heartbroken is the only word I can say how I feel right about now.

Rest in paradise to the big man of my life my dad Barry Grizzly Austin.

"I loved you like you was and its how we treated one another.

"You was the kinda dad that was always there no matter what. We had our ups and downs, but can honestly say I never loved you any different.

"Either way it's gonna be hard to deal with you no longer being around.

"To see my mum the way she is - horrible. The whole family is just crumbled."

A spokesman for Birmingham City tweeted: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of lifelong Bluenose Barry Austin.

"His love for Blues was unquestionable. May you rest in peace, Baz."

One City fan wrote: "RIP big Barry Austin. Sad news to kick the year off. KRO lad, fly high."

Austin leaves behind his daughter and wife Debbie.