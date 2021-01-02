Man arrested in Pakistan for roaming the streets dressed as a werewolf

A photo of the man in his werewolf mask, next to two police officers, has gone viral. Photo / Twitter

A man was arrested in Pakistan for roaming the streets in a werewolf costume and scaring people on New Year's Eve.

Shah Qabool police arrested the man in Peshawar, for allegedly making roaring noises as he went past people on his motorcycle, according to local media.

Police say they are investigating the man's motives for wearing the costume while riding the motorcycle.

Photos of the man in the costume have gone viral on Twitter, where users shared their support for the man and urged police to free him.

A number of Twitter users argue the man was taking extra precautions to follow restrictions and avoid Covid-19.

"People get scared of the dude and don't come out on new year during Covid times, everyone stays safe. Isn't this a good thing?" one Twitter user wondered.

"Maybe he didn't want to take risk in such epidemic. That mask is a foolproof weapon for fighting against Covid-19," someone else said.

"Actually what he's wearing is better than PPE gear. It would've kept people away & him safe from covid," another person tweeted.