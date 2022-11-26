Queen thought Harry ‘a little over-in-love’ with Meghan

A new book says the Queen had high hopes for Meghan Markle's contribution to public life. Photo / Kāpiti News

A new book claims the Queen was delighted with her grandson Prince Harry marrying Meghan Markle – even if she was concerned he was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with his wife.

An extract from Gyles Brandreth's biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, has been published in The Mail on Sunday, and claims the Queen had high hopes for the contribution Meghan might make to public life.

The book claims the Queen still held that optimistic view even after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Brandreth writes the Queen was more concerned about her grandson's wellbeing than "this television nonsense" following the interview.

The book claims the Queen was optimistic despite Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Supplied

But the book claims the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, was rather less enthusiastic about the situation.

It says Prince Philip thought Harry and Meghan were doing the wrong thing in giving up royal duties to move to the US.

"It's a big mistake to think about yourself ... If you think it's all about you, you'll never be happy," the book claims he said.

Earlier extracts from Brandreth's book have delved into the Queen's final months, claiming she found solace watching TV show Line of Duty following her husband's death, and that she reluctantly accepted she needed to cut down her schedule as she became more frail.