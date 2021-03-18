Queen is 'sad' but 'not angry' at Harry and Meghan over Oprah tell-all

Inside sources have revealed that the Queen is "not angry" with Prince Harry over the Oprah interview, but that she has always "worried about him". Photo /Getty Images

Prince Charles and Prince William have both spoken to Harry in recent days, although insiders have described the talks as "unproductive" as far as reconciliations go. What about the Queen herself you ask?

Just a day after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview aired in the US the Queen released an official statement which, to some extent, showed the head of the British royal family was supportive of her grandson and his wife. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan", read the statement, which also called the couple and their son, Archie, "much-loved family members".

Since the official statement the Queen has been pointedly silent on the matter, although with her husband, Prince Phillip, in the hospital having heart surgery, it is likely she was a little distracted.

It seems the Queen hasn't been silent in private. An insider has revealed to The Sun that: "She is not angry, she is just sad. They have always worried about him (Harry) and the Queen feels very protective about him.

"They always tried to support him when Meghan came along. They all worried less about him when Meghan was on the scene as he seemed so happy."

The key question that everyone is waiting on the Queen to answer is who made the comments about Archie's skin colour prior to his birth?

During her Oprah interview, Meghan Markle said that the Queen was always kind to her, but she didn't feel supported through her mental health struggle. Photo / Getty Images

The shocking comment was made to Harry, by a family member, the Duke of Sussex admitted to Oprah in their bombshell interview, but the royal outlier refused to name the person.

With accusations of racism flying throughout Britain and around the world there has been increasing pressure for an official response.

A royal source told Britain's Evening Standard last that the racism claims are of particular pain to Prince Charles.

"It goes against everything the Prince of Wales believes in," shared the source. "He believes diversity is the strength of our society."

The royal source also reveals that "this incendiary interview has caused pain and division. Trust is an issue".

Harry's brother, Prince William also appears to feel that there is a lack of trust. One source claimed this week: "There's a lack of trust on both sides which makes moving forward very hard. William is now worried that anything he says to his brother will be plastered over American TV."

The comment refers to comments made by American TV host, Gayle King, commented on Harry's "unproductive" conversations with his family. King, who is good friends with Harry and Meghan is thought to have insider knowledge of the pair, which is not good news for the rest of the family.

Harry and Meghan have been largely silent since they revealed all to Oprah, which may have something to do with recent polls in the UK showing a huge drop in their public approval rating.

A YouGov poll, released last Friday, showed that 45 per cent of Britons have a positive opinion of Prince Harry, while 48 per cent regard him negatively,

Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby girl in June, their second child, who may be just what the US-based royals need to turn opinions around, especially within Harry's family.