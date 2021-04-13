Queen Elizabeth returns to work days after Prince Philip's death

After just four days of bereavement leave, the Queen is back at work. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen is back at work just four days after the passing of her husband Prince Philip.

Elizabeth, 94, marked her official return to royal duties with a retirement ceremony for the former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel on Tuesday, reports the Daily Mail.

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on Friday at Windsor Castle. Returning to her official duties so soon after her bereavement shows the Queen's deep commitment to her royal service.

According to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Elizabeth is "bearing up stoically" and the rest of the royal family have gathered around to support her.

And Prince William has promised to abide by Philip's wishes for him and keep supporting the Queen and "getting on with the job".

Over the weekend it was announced that the monarchy and all their households would go into royal mourning for two weeks, with members of the royal family "continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances", officials said.

Princess Anne has also taken part in her first official engagement since the passing of her beloved father Prince Philip.

Anne joined the Royal College of Emergency Medicine's Spring Conference via video-link as part of her role as patron of the organisation.

The Earl Peel was in fact responsible for overseeing arrangements for the duke's funeral, referred to as Operation Forth Bridge, before passing on the role to his successor, former M15 spy chief Baron Parker just over a week ahead of Philip's peaceful death at Windsor Castle.

Photo / Getty Images

And the Lord Chamberlain's office, led by Lieutenant Colonel Michael Vernon, is responsible for looking after the practical side of the day.

But chief in command is Baron Parker of Minsmere Andrew Parker, who took on the new role on April 1, following Earl Peel's retirement after more than 14 years in the position.

The Lord Chamberlain oversees all the senior appointments in the household, as well as being the main channel of communication between the House of Lords and the sovereign.

The job also ensures coordination between Clarence House and Buckingham Palace.