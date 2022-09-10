Death Gun Salute marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds - one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life.

King Charles reportedly had a phone conversation with Prince Harry advising him not to bring Meghan Markle to the Queen's deathbed at Balmoral Castle.

The 73-year-old former Prince, who immediately became King Charles III after his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death Thursday afternoon, local time, was said to have discovered the Sussexes' initial plan to head to Scotland together via the media.

Prior to the Queen's death, Buckingham Palace issued a statement about the monarch's declining health. Shortly afterwards, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the duo would both be "travelling to Scotland" together.

The Daily Mail reports this decision was "news to the Palace and did not go down well".

"Many behind royal walls, frankly, were incredulous," royal writer Rebecca English claimed.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, England, back in 2018. Photo / AP

A few short hours later, Harry was photographed arriving at the Scottish estate alone some 90 minutes after news of Her Majesty's passing, and now it's been revealed a phone call with Charles is seemingly what triggered the change of plans.

A source told The Sun: "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time.

"It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."

Kate, 40, remained in Windsor to care for her three children, while Prince William, also 40, raced to Balmoral to be by his grandmother's side. He was pictured arriving at the castle with Prince Andrew, 62, Prince Edward, 58, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex yesterday afternoon.

It's been reported only Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, 72, were present with the Queen before she died.

King Charles III at Aberdeen Airport as he travels to London with Camilla following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Harry, 37, was sighted leaving Balmoral to return to Windsor last night to reunite with his wife Meghan, 41.

Harry was seen putting his arm around an airport worker after she gave him her condolences as he boarded a plane out of Scotland.

Photographs showed a glassy-eyed Harry with his hand over his mouth as he returned to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor yesterday, having missed the opportunity to say goodbye to his beloved "Granny".

The Sussexes are expected to stay in the UK until the Queen's funeral.

The US-based couple have been in Europe for a week for a series of charity events.

They were due to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday night but cancelled as soon as they heard of the Queen's declining health.

Elsewhere, Prince William made his way back to Windsor on his own, suggesting long-confirmed reports of a rift between the once-close brothers.

The Sun reports that despite being in neighbouring homes in Windsor, the pair are yet to spend any time together.

During his milestone TV broadcast overnight, King Charles III made a point of mentioning both Harry and Meghan as he paid tribute to his "Mama".

"I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles said.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in 2018, at Widnes, England. Photo / Getty Images

There has been no official word from either the Cambridge or Sussex camps following the Queen's passing.

Kate was spotted for the first time since news of the Queen's death, pictured doing the school run on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been nowhere to be seen, and is understood to be at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The Duchess cancelled a planned TV appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show in New York slated for September 20, and has also postponed the Tuesday release of her 'Archetypes' podcast, in which she's been outspoken about life in the royal family.