Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left "furious" following tense talks with King Charles III.

In light of King Charles' ascension to the throne, it has been assumed the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive HRH status, however, a source has revealed to the Sun this may not be the case.

The Daily Mail has reported the children of the Sussexes will be made prince and princess in the near future. However, they will not receive HRH titles.

The conversation reportedly left the Californian-based royals "furious" as they pointed out to the King that despite Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, not being working royals, they have HRH status.

HRH status means the royal family member is referred to as His or Her Royal Highness in a direct form of address – both written and spoken.

Speaking to the Sun a source said, "Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security."

Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

"There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess."

The source went on to say the couple have been "relentless" since the Queen's death last week adding, "they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH".

The Sun has reported Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are not HRH status because they are not working royals.

The claim comes after days of confusion surrounding the children's titles.

The Californian-based royals have been left 'furious' following tense discussions with King Charles. Photo / AP

In an updated line of succession released on the royal family website shortly after Charles' accession ceremony, Harry's children were referred to as Master and Miss.

Friend and preferred journalist of the Duchess of Sussex, Omid Scobie quickly commented on the change and tweeted, "As son of the King, Harry's children have the right to become HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet.

"Right now, however, the two are listed with their original stylings."

The Palace has updated the line of succession on their website to reflect William and Kate’s new titles.



The Daily Mail has reported the rules set out by King George V in 1917 ruled children of a son of a sovereign would have the option to use the HRH style if they choose to.

The Duchess of Sussex has previously discussed the title of her son Archie when she and Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey last year.

She told the popular talk show host, "They were saying they didn't want him to be a prince or a princess – not knowing what the gender would be – which would be different from protocol."

She said while it isn't particularly important to her that Archie is called a prince, it was more "the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be".

However, the duchess also said she doesn't have any "attachment" to the "grandeur" of official titles.