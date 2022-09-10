Archie and Lilibet will not be called Prince and Princess. Photo / Twitter

Confusion continues to surround the official titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children.

Early reports following the death of Queen Elizabeth revealed, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, would technically be entitled to the respective Prince and Princess titles but a new order of succession released by Buckingham Palace states otherwise.

Under the reign of King Charles III, the updated line of Succession referred to the two children as Master and Miss.

In an order of succession posted to the Royal Family's website yesterday, the two California-based children have risen up the line of succession but are yet to claim the Prince and Princess titles.

The new order of succession has been released on the official Royal Family website. Photo / Royal.uk

Sitting sixth and seventh in the line to the Throne, Omid Scobie, friend of the Sussexes and journalist tweeted, "As son of the King, Harry's children have the right to become HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet.

"Right now, however, the two are listed with their original stylings."

The Palace has updated the line of succession on their website to reflect William and Kate’s new titles.



As son of the King, Harry’s children have the right to become HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibt. Right now, however, the two are listed with their original stylings. pic.twitter.com/sXjDkLpNz9 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 10, 2022

Daily Mail has reported the rules set out by King George V in 1917 ruled children of a son of a sovereign would have the option to use the HRH style if they choose to.

The Duchess of Sussex has previously discussed the title of her son Archie, while appearing on her and the Duke's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

She told the popular talk show host, "They were saying they didn't want him to be a prince or a princess – not knowing what the gender would be – which would be different from protocol."

She said while it isn't particularly important to her that Archie is called a prince, it was more "the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be."

However the duchess also said she doesn't have any "attachment" to the "grandeur" of official titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan. Photo / AP

Meanwhile, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has seen many title changes in the Royal family.

The most notable is Charles assuming the role of King and Camilla becoming Queen Consort while Prince William and Kate have taken on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince George – who is third in line for the Throne – will now be referred to as His Royal Highness, the same for his younger brother Prince Louis, while Princess Charlotte is Her Royal Highness.

People Magazine reported the three children could now become respective Princes and Princess of Cornwall and Cambridge following their parents' new titles.

Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has been dubbed a Counsellor of State meaning she is one of the few senior royals who can represent King Charles when required.