Death Gun Salute marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds - one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life.

Death Gun Salute marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds - one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life.

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has been given a massive promotion as the royal family is forced to shake-up its roster after the Queen's death.

The 34-year-old princess, who was seldom required to perform official royal duties, is now a Counsellor of State, meaning she has fallen into the small rota of senior royals who can represent King Charles III when required.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday afternoon, local time, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were the four required Counsellors of State, meaning they could fill in for the Queen in the event of "illness or absence abroad".

This is due to the fact they are the highest candidates in the royal line of succession who are over the age of 21.

Britain's Princess Beatrice has been bestowed one of the highest responsibilities in the royal family, as the Queen's death triggers a major reshuffle. Photo / AP

In the wake of Her Majesty's passing Beatrice has now bumped to ninth in the line to the throne, ranking her fourth among royals over the age of 21, allowing her to join William, Harry and Andrew in the key role.

Queen Consort Camilla is also able to fill in for Charles despite not being in the line of succession.

Realistically, it makes Beatrice one of the top candidates to step in for Charles behind William, given Prince Andrew has been predominantly barred from royal duties amid sexual abuse allegations, while Prince Harry resides in the US with his family.

In the new position, Beatrice will be authorised to carry out official duties of the sovereign, according to the Royal Family website, including attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK.

Prince William, 40, is now the heir to the throne and was granted the new title Prince of Wales, while his children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, are second, third and fourth in line, respectively.

Prince Harry, 37, is fifth in line, while his children with wife Meghan Markle, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, are sixth and seventh, respectively.

Beatrice's 11-month-old daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, whom she shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is 10th in line to the throne.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on the afternoon of September 8, local time, Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, had died, immediately making her son, Charles the new monarch.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Photo / Supplied

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," King Charles said in a TV broadcast overnight.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."