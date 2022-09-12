A royal fan in Britain came dangerously close to either being run over or arrested when he sprinted out into the middle of the road to snap a picture of King Charles.

It came on a busy day for the newly minted monarch with ceremonies both in London and Edinburgh.

Charles began his day in Westminster Hall in London, the location of Henry VIII's coronation banquet in 1509 and the trial of Guy Fawkes – who tried to blow up the House of parliament – in 1606.

There he and Camilla, the Queen Consort, listened to politicians express condolences for the Queen.

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, right, visit the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Photo / AP

Man runs towards King's car for a picture

After the visit, the pair headed towards London's Heathrow Airport to fly to Edinburgh for a procession through the city's streets where the Queen will lie in state.

Their motorcade to the airport included police officers on motorbikes and various support vehicles.

Notably, the police did not close the roads between central London and Heathrow to allow the royal party to sprint through.

So, as the traffic ground to a halt along the major A40 road in the city's western suburbs, the King found himself in the jam too.

That's when an overexcited fan spied his chance.

The man (top) can be seen running while to royal Rolls (bottom) moves slowly in a traffic jam. Photo / Sky News UK

Footage from a Sky News UK helicopter following the King's vintage Rolls-Royce filmed a man rushing down the street parallel to the royal couple's car – which was three lanes from the footpath.

The man hot-footed it into the oncoming traffic and then halted by a black van so he could grab an image of the King in his car.

Other traffic was forced to stop as the pedestrian was now in the middle of the road.

He was just metres from the side of the vehicle where the Queen Consort was seated.

At that moment, the doors began to open of the vehicle right behind the royal Rolls, likely full of the King's security detail who looked set to intervene.

The fan then appeared to either wave to the King or motion towards the support vehicle before calmly walking back onto the footpath.

The King's car slowed during the encounter but never came to a complete stop.

The man then dives into the lanes of traffic. Photo / Sky News UK

Before stopping for snaps. Photo / Sky News UK

Earlier, Charles had addressed members of both the House of Commons and Britain's upper chamber, the House of Lords.

"While very young, Her Late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion," he said.

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."