King Charles III's sons, Princes William and Harry were reunited along with their wives Kate and Meghan as they met well-wishers. Video / AP

King Charles III's sons, Princes William and Harry were reunited along with their wives Kate and Meghan as they met well-wishers. Video / AP

Prince Harry has delivered an emotional personal statement about his favourite memories with his late grandmother, the Queen, reflecting on her "infectious smile" and "sound advice".

In his message today, the Duke of Sussex wrote that their "final parting brings us great sadness" before highlighting the moments with his "Granny" that he will "cherish" forever.

"From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry wrote.

"I cherish these times shared with you, and many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and Grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

BREAKING STATEMENT FROM PRINCE HARRY honouring his beloved Granny, The late Queen and his father The King. pic.twitter.com/xLkVCYveRr — Juliet Rieden (@JulietRieden) September 12, 2022

Elsewhere in his statement, Harry also praised the Queen for her dedication to her role over the years and global impact.

"We are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he said.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings'."

Prince Harry and Meghan walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

It comes after Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, surprised mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday with their unexpected appearance alongside his estranged brother, Prince William, and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The unexpected show of unity by the quartet followed King Charles' mention of his "love" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during his maiden speech on Friday.

The Sussexes joined the newly minted Prince and Princess of Wales as they walked down the driveway from Windsor Castle, west of London.

Harry and Meghan held hands as crowds initially cheered.

It was later reported that the reunion was the result of an eleventh-hour olive branch sent from William to Harry, which led to a tense 45-minute delay as the two parties conducted discussions over details of the walkabout.

Before the display of unity, brothers had barely spoken for two-and-a-half years after the Sussexes left for the United States.