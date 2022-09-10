The Proclamation of King Charles III. Video / AP

The funeral of Sir Angus Ogilvy, husband of Princess Alexandra of Kent, was the final straw that made King Charles stand up to his parents.

In 2005 before the royal funeral, the King was told by his mother that it was unacceptable to attend with Queen Consort Camilla by his side and thus the two attended the funeral separately.

The Sun reported the ruling left the former Prince of Wales - who had been unfairly seen as weak - "incandescent with rage" and prompted him to stand up to his parents.

Almost four months later the two were wed and so began Camilla's journey to escape Diana's shadow.

Despite Queen Elizabeth declining to attend the low-key wedding at Windsor Guildhall, the public were thrilled to see their new future King wed the woman he had loved since 1970.

In a 1996 plan known as "Operation PB" in Palace circles, Charles and Camilla would begin their journey to win over the hearts of the public.

At the time Camilla was being demonised by the public and press, while royals were putting pressure on Charles to "cut her loose".

Upon meeting Mark Bolland, who described Camilla as "frankly, a wreck and under immense strain," according to The Sun, Charles hired the well-connected director of the Press Complaints Commission to be his assistant private secretary.

His role would see him mastermind a campaign that would improve Camilla's image.

By July 1997, months before Diana's death, the couple were "openly intimate" at a party at Charles' Highgrove home.

Weeks later the couple met then-PM Tony Blair's closest ally Peter Mandelson who told Charles "had the impression that you feel sorry for yourself and you're glum".

The comment gave Bolland an idea that would ultimately lead to the couple's wedding but the plans were almost derailed in September of that year when Diana died.

As the public mourned the loss of Diana, Charles and Camilla went underground with their relationship as they navigated the brutal backlash.

The backlash against Camilla was devastating. Life as a royal had been unbearable for Diana, the public saw Charles as the uncaring husband while Camilla was dubbed the calculating mistress.

Photos of the couple together were out of the question, and they tried their best to avoid provoking the public's anger.

Nine months after the death of his mother, William met Camilla. According to The Sun, sources claim the Queen Consort was so nervous for the 30-minute meeting she "trembled like a leaf" and once it was over she joked, "I really need a gin and tonic!".

The pair met once more before Harry would join them.

On January 28, 1999, Charles and Camilla made their first public appearance as a couple.

It has since become one of the most memorable photocalls in modern royal history. The couple made their debut as they left London's Ritz Hotel after attending Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot's 50th birthday party.

While some commentators described the act as an "insult" to Diana, others were pleased they were able to go public with their long-standing love. By 2003, the couple had started the gain public support.

As William and Harry appeared to accept their father's longstanding love, so did the public and Operation PB found success.

When the couple finally wed in April 2005, the brothers beamed as they followed their father and new stepmother out of the Guildhall.

Since the holy matrimony, Camilla has been seen as a senior member of the royal family and as Charles claimed his title of King this week in light of his mother, Queen Elizabeth's passing, he paid tribute to his "darling" Camilla.

"This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.

"In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.

"I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."