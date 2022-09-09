Death Gun Salute marking the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, New Zealand Army’s 16 Field Regiment will fire 96 rounds - one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life.

The Queen died peacefully with two of her children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, by her bedside as her family dashed in vain to Balmoral, UK media sources claim.

Senior royals rushed to be at the monarch's side after doctors shared the tragic news she had just hours to live, The Sun reported.

Prince Andrew, Prince William, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie flew to Aberdeen by private jet overnight (NZT) but did not make it to the royal estate before Her Majesty's death, MailOnline reports.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry arrived at 8pm (7am NZT), after the heartbreaking news of the 96-year-old's death was announced by the Palace to the public.

The Queen's death marks an end to her historic reign - it has sparked an outpouring of grief around the world.

In a sombre statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history, had passed away – making her son, Charles, King.

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral yesterday afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Thousands of Britons mourning the loss took to the streets to pay their respects to the monarch, leaving flowers and gathering to remember her.

A tearful crowd broke into God Save the King outside Buckingham Palace yesterday when news of the death was announced.

Earlier this morning (NZT) Charles, who will now be known as King Charles III, gave a sombre statement as he led the nation in mourning.

The new King said: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was formally appointed by the Queen just two days ago, said the Queen's death was a "huge shock to the nation and the world."

She added: "God save the King".

'Operation London Bridge' under way

Operation London Bridge is the code name for the secret operation that has been meticulously put together for the Queen's death. (There has been a plan in place for what happens when the Queen dies since the 1960s.)

It covers everything from what will happen to her body to how New Zealand and Australia will be involved.

In 2017, The Guardian published a detailed story explaining in minute detail just what will happen as the United Kingdom and the world contends with the loss of a nearly universally adored figure.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, on June 28, 2022. Photo / AP

LONDON BRIDGE IS DOWN

The first thing that happened once the Queen was pronounced dead was her private secretary contacting the new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss. The news was further relayed on secure lines with the coded message of "London Bridge is down".

The wider world found out in several ways.

One, a newsflash went out via the Press Association alerting the world's media. Buckingham Palace also announced the death on social media.

When the news was made public, as it was at 5.30am NZT on Friday, TV presenters donned black ties and outfits and pre-prepared obituaries were broadcast. Pilots were expected to announce her death to passengers on any planes flying at the time.

A footman wearing black walked out of Buckingham Palace and attached a black-edged notice to the gates.

Leverton & Sons are the royal undertakers and keep a "first call coffin" on hand for royal emergencies, The Guardian has reported. The Queen is at Balmoral in Scotland so her body will be transported back to London by the royal train.

Members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images

Both the upper and lower houses of parliament will sit as soon as possible, flags have been lowered across the nation and the Commonwealth.

Any members of the royal family who are travelling or out of the country will return home as soon as possible. It is for this reason they are always required to travel with one black ensemble.

Balmoral Castle, in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire. Photo / AP

BEFORE THE FUNERAL

The Dukes of Norfolk have been in charge of royal funerals since 1672 and as such the 18th Duke of Norfolk, the Earl Marshal, will be in charge. (They have permanent offices at St James's Palace to that very end.)

During the 10-day mourning period, the Queen's coffin will lie in state at Westminster Abbey for the public to pay their respects for 23 hours a day, after which she will be given a full state funeral, led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

In the lead-up, the 10 pallbearers will practise carrying her coffin as members of the royal family are buried in lead-lined coffins.

THE DAY OF THE FUNERAL

On the ninth day following her death, the funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, according to the Guardian.

Leaders and heads of state from the Commonwealth and other countries will attend, and it's likely the public will line the route of the funeral cortege.

The day of the Queen's funeral will likely become a national holiday and the London Stock Exchange (and most British banks) will close, costing the economy billions of pounds.

On the morning of the funeral, Big Ben's hammer will be covered with leather so its famed tones are muffled and there will be a 41-gun salute from Hyde Park.

Once the service starts, across London's underground, announcements will stop and buses will pull over to the side of the road.

Finally, the Queen will be buried in a tomb at St George's Chapel, which is in the grounds of Windsor Castle, alongside 10 former monarchs. Her husband, who died in April 2021, will be moved from his initial resting place, a royal vault of St George's Chapel, to lie with her.

KING CHARLES III

The day after the Queen's death, the Ascension Council will meet at St James's Palace and Charles will be proclaimed King at 11am. (The Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom will observe the Ascension Council.) That evening parliament will meet to swear allegiance to the new sovereign.

The Duchess of Cornwall will officially become Queen Camilla.

On the occasion of her 70th anniversary on the throne, the Queen said: "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

At the time, Charles said he and Camilla were "deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish."

THE NEW PRINCE OF WALES

Prince William, as heir to the throne, is set to inherit the title of the Prince of Wales. At a later stage, he will be invested in a lavish ceremony as Charles was in 1969.

THE HUGE PRICE TAG

Both Her Majesty's funeral and Charles' coronation will be national holidays. It has been estimated that the loss of productivity for both days will cost the UK somewhere between $2.1 and $10.8 billion.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN NEW ZEALAND AND AUSTRALIA

Essentially, a lot of symbolic gestures. The prime ministers will give a speech (which has most likely already been drafted and is kept on standby), the Defence Force will see to several gun salutes and flags will fly at half-mast. The PMs and each country's Governor-General are likely to travel to London for the funeral.

The role of head of the Commonwealth is not hereditary, however in 2018 at a Commonwealth Heads of Government "retreat" held at Windsor Castle, it was decided that Charles would be the next head.