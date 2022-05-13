Queen Elizabeth II attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, watching her beloved equines from the comfort of a Range Rover before walking to her box in her first public appearance in person in weeks.
Her Majesty was clapped and cheered as she arrived and wound down her window to chat animatedly with fellow festival-goers having never missed the event in the past 79 years.
The Queen seemed relaxed and smiled while dozens of photographers a few feet away tried to capture the moment.
Later, the Queen walked unaided to her Range Rover, waving to cheering crowds as she headed back to Windsor Castle.
The Queen's public appearances are being closely watched as Britain prepares to celebrate the monarch's 70 years on the throne with four days of festivities from June 2 to 5.
Elizabeth, 96, has curtailed her schedule in recent months as she recovered from Covid-19 and coped with unspecified difficulties in moving around.
On Tuesday, she asked Prince Charles to preside over the state opening of Parliament and deliver the Queen's Speech, which lays out the government's legislative programme.
The event is one of the Queen's most important public appearances, highlighting her constitutional role as head of state.
Buckingham Palace didn't elaborate on what prompted the queen to delegate her role to Prince Charles, but she has experienced what the palace calls "episodic mobility problems" in recent months.
The Queen has used a cane during some recent public appearances, and Prince Andrew escorted the queen into Westminster Abbey during last month's memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip.
- AP