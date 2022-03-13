Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Putin's red (lipstick) army: The women spreading Russia's sinister narrative

8 minutes to read
Daily Telegraph UK
By Ed Cumming - UK Telegraph

On Thursday, Europe and America woke up to perhaps the most distressing images to emerge from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Heavily pregnant women, and new mothers clutching babies, were escorted from the blackened ruins of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.