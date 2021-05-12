'Pure evil': Woman's ultimate 3-year-long revenge on boyfriend's mistress

Woman holds fake funeral for her ex-boyfriend so his mistress thinks he's dead. Video / TikTok

A woman who discovered that her boyfriend had been cheating on her has revealed how she sought incredible revenge on the mistress he was allegedly fooling around with.

Thea Loveridge fell pregnant and was excited to start raising a family with her boyfriend.

But after the birth, she discovered he had been cheating on her during the whole pregnancy with his ex who "caused drama" during their relationship.

After breaking up with her boyfriend, "he ended up in jail" because of other matters.

While he was in jail, Loveridge said the mistress "was messaging him trying to figure out where he was, all confused why he wasn't talking to her."

That's when she came up with a cunning plan to get back at the mistress for interfering in her relationship.

Instead of telling her the truth, she played a prank that fooled the mistress.

"I messaged her and told her that he was dead."

But her prank didn't end there.

"I got his sister to go along with it too. We had a fake funeral and everything. We sent photos from the funeral and it's been three years and she still thinks he's dead.

"She posts little tributes on her Facebook page to the love of her life and is so sorry she couldn't be there with him when he died."

Her video, which has been posted to TikTok, has since reached more than a million views and nearly 16,000 comments.

A number of commenters supported the woman's move, with many finding the gag hilarious.

"IMAGINE SHE MARRIED ANOTHER MAN AND FINDS OUT HE'S ALIVE AND NOW SHE'S CONFLICTED AND HER RELATIONSHIP IS OVER," one wrote.

Another added: "It's the sister backing you for me."

"This is pure evil. I absolutely LOVE it," a third said.