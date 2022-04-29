Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Puppets and politics: Covert Theatre's new comedy satire has Covid on the run

5 minutes to read
Covert Theatre's Wade Jackson with some of the cast from his political satire puppet show. Photo / Michael Craig

Covert Theatre's Wade Jackson with some of the cast from his political satire puppet show. Photo / Michael Craig

Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer, Canvas magazine

It's a political satire about Covid, with puppets that glow in the dark. Okay, says Joanna Wane, but where do Gandalf and Gollum fit in?

The essence of comedy is impeccable timing. Wade Jackson can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.