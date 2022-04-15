Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Auckland funeral director Rachel Benns on grief, ghosts and saying goodbye

10 minutes to read
Auckland funeral director Rachel Benns has added a little colour to the industry. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland funeral director Rachel Benns has added a little colour to the industry. Photo / Michael Craig

Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer, Canvas magazine

No, she's never seen a ghost but she does talk to dead people. Joanna Wane meets Rachel Benns, the first female president of the Funeral Directors Association.

Rachel Benns' sister, Paula, was late for her

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.