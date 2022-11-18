Voyager 2022 media awards
The world's most famous scientist explains the universe

7 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer


On the promotional poster for his latest world tour, coming soon to an arena near you, Professor Brian Cox is dressed in a plain black T-shirt and very cool black leather motorcycle jacket. His

