Princess Kate detoured to talk to a young fan in an adorable exchange. Photo / Instagram

Princess Kate is no stranger to sweet moments with the public, so it was no surprise when she shared a heart warming exchange with a young fan.

While attending a game at Wimbledon last week, the Princess of Wales - or rather, the Children’s Princess according to the Daily Mail - was sweetly greeted by a young boy and took a moment to return the enthusiastic hello.

In a clip posted to Instagram, with the caption “the most beautiful princess”, Kate is seen walking past the young fan before he softly says, “Hi princess”. Quickly detouring, Kate appears to stop and wave at the boy before approaching him.

Asking what his name is, she then says, “Have you had a fun day?” And bends down to his height before asking him about the toy he is holding in his hands, adding, “Very cool. I like that.”

The same day Kate shared a sweet exchange with the young boy, she reunited with her long-time friend and tennis legend Roger Federer in the Royal Box where he was welcomed for the first time since retiring from the game last year.

Having been friends for a while - and Federer even teaching Kate’s son Prince George how to play tennis, it seems Federer forgot royal protocol when greeting the Princess which caused her to slightly flinch away.

Walking to his seat beside Kate in the Royal Box, a video captured the moment he greeted his friend with a gentle touch on her back and a potential kiss on the cheek, it left the Princess with no choice but to flinch.

Rodger Federer placed his hand on the Princess of Wales' back in a breech of royal protocol resulting in Kate moving back to keep her distance from the star. Photo / Getty Images

Kate, as a future Queen, is subject to a particular greeting style with the news.com.au reporting that a royal family member should never be touched unless they offer their hand, even more so, with Kate’s title, Federer has the option to bow to her - however, this is not obligatory.

Her seniority means even her children should bow and curtsy when they greet her.

Instead of making a scene, the graceful princess appeared slightly surprised before subtly flinching and moving away from her friend. She continued to clap for the Swiss great as he was received into the Royal Box and they went on to talk and laugh throughout the match.

Kate’s presence at the game was also to cheer on multiple British players. She has returned multiple times over the past week to cheer on many players including veteran Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston.