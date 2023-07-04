Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer watch Ryan Peniston Vs Andy Murray on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Photo / Getty Images

It seems Princess Kate and Roger Federer have spent a lot of time together recently, so much so that the tennis legend appeared to forget she isn’t just his friend, but also the future Queen.

The long-time friends reunited yesterday to watch a tennis match in the Royal Box and when Federer greeted his friend with a gentle touch on her back a potential kiss on the cheek, it left the Princess with no choice but to flinch.

While the retired tennis player’s greeting seems completely normal considering his history with the Princess of Wales, it was in fact a breach of royal protocol according to news.com.au.

Kate, as a future Queen, is subject to a particular greeting style with the news outlet reporting that a royal family member should never be touched unless they offer their hand, even more so, with Kate’s title, Federer has the option to bow to her - however, this is not obligatory.

Her seniority means even her children should bow and curtsy when they greet her.

Instead of making a scene, the graceful princess appeared slightly surprised before subtly flinching and moving away from her friend. She continued to clap for her friend as he was received into the Royal Box for the first time since retiring from the game last year.

Kate’s presence at the game was not only to welcome the eight-time Wimbledon winner into the Royal Box, but also to cheer on multiple British players. She will return again today to cheer on veteran Andy Murray and Ryan Peniston as they go head-to-head.

Roger Federer placed his hand on the Princess of Wales' back in a breech of royal protocol. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after the two came together to shoot a behind-the-scenes film for the tennis tournament’s YouTube channel about this year’s carefully selected ball boys and girls, with Kate finding herself in trouble.

Starring alongside tennis champion Federer, the 41-year-old princess was standing courtside with a friendly ball girl as the retired tennis legend played and caught a stray ball as it headed out of bounds.

The catch appeared impressive and earned a “good catch” from ball girl Mollie but it didn’t win over Federer who quickly called out the princess for her seeming lack of tennis knowledge, “Are you allowed to do that? In Australia, they would catch it, but in Wimbledon they don’t,” he cheekily quipped.

Unsure of whether she had made a mistake, Kate turned to Mollie asking whether she was allowed to catch it and the ball girl explained, “You are not meant to catch it. You are meant to let it bounce and then get it, but good catch.”

However, despite making the mistake, Kate went on to impress the tennis star with her skills and beat Federer with a cracking shot during a friendly match. “I think it was on the line. Amazing,” Federer, also 41, congratulated his royal opponent.

The two have been friends for years with the tennis legend even teaching Prince George how to play tennis.