After William missed an event for a ‘personal matter’, the palace have given an update. Photo / Getty Images

Kensington Palace has made an official statement regarding Princess Kate’s health, revealing she is “doing well”.

The update comes amid concern over the Princess of Wales’ condition after husband Prince William pulled out of an event unexpectedly, citing a “personal matter”.

William, the heir to the throne, was set to deliver a tribute in honour of his godfather, Greece’s late King Constantine, yesterday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

However, he left the event at the last minute, leaving Queen Camilla to take the lead, news.com.au reported

It is an extremely rare occurrence for the royals to miss engagements at such short notice.

Kensington Palace did not elaborate as to what the “personal matter” was that saw William leave the event.

William left the event at the last minute, leaving Queen Camilla to take the lead, reports news.com.au. Photo / AP

It has been widely rumoured Kate was the reason for his swift exit.

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January and is not set to return to royal duties until after Easter. The royal has not been spotted out and about since her stint in hospital.

However, the Palace has maintained her condition has not deteriorated.

“The Princess of Wales continues to be doing well,” the statement read.

King Charles, 75, was also not in attendance at the service. He was at Windsor, but left before the service began.

The monarch was diagnosed with “a form of cancer” after doctor’s picked up a concerning abnormality during an unrelated prostate surgery.

Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel on February 27, 2024 in Windsor, England. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. Photo / Getty Images

Instead, King Constantine’s son Prince Pavlos delivered the reading. The Prince of Wales reportedly called the Greek royals to inform them he would not be at the service.

In attendance with Queen Camilla were fellow royals Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Royal families from dozens of other countries were also present, including Spain’s Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Princess Benedikte of Denmark, Queen Noor of Jordan and Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, Zara Tindall, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mike Tindall and Anne, Princess Royal attend the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel on February 27, 2024 in Windsor, England. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While the Greek royal family does not have an official position in the country after a republic was declared in 1974, the family have been welcomed back to Greece more recently.

Constantine II died in January last year at the age of 82.

The Princess of Wales’ recovery behind closed doors

Princess Kate has been recovering at Adelaide Cottage in the Windsor Castle grounds. She has been making enough progress to accompany her family on a half-term vacation at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

At the beginning of February, a source revealed “Catherine is recovering well”, according to the Daily Mail.

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, from right, Prince Louis, Prince George, Prince William and Princess Charlotte leave after attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

“She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William”.

The Princess of Wales’ absence from public engagements has sparked concern, despite the royal family’s numerous statements insisting she is on the mend.

She has not appeared on any public outings since Christmas Day last year, when she and William took their kids George, Charlotte and Louis to a morning church service.



