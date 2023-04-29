Prince Charles and Princess Diana, pictured during a royal tour in Toronto, Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a marriage that was infamously entangled in cheating scandals and covered the tabloids’ front pages for years.

Now, a royal source is turning everything on its head with an explosive claim: Diana cheated first.

An upcoming documentary, King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone, is premiering on May 2 on Paramount+ and will feature several ex-girlfriends and former royal staff opening up about the royal family and its secrets just a few days before the coronation on May 6.

A former royal protection officer who worked for the royals for nine years shared his views on Charles and Diana’s marriage, which ended in divorce in 1996, reports news.com.au.

Allan Peters revealed to the New York Post, “I can categorically say that the first person who strayed in the marriage was the Princess of Wales.”

“[Charles] didn’t, until after he knew she had strayed. I’m speaking now about all this because I’ve said nothing for 40 years, and I’ve just listened to lies, silly stories, and it’s quite frustrating. There are only a few of us that can say what really happened,” he shared.

Diana, Princess Of Wales and her bodyguard Barry Mannakee, watching a polo match. Photo / Getty Images

Peters opened up in the documentary about the Princess of Wales’ alleged affair with Barry Mannakee, her bodyguard, who later passed away at the age of 39 in a traffic accident in 1987.

Peters also says he observed Diana behaving “strangely” around her bodyguard, in terms of “what she wore, how she behaved and so forth”.

“It was clear that something had gone on,” he said. “As far as I could ascertain, they were having an affair.”

When Allan Peters had Mannakee transferred as a result of the pair’s sketchy behaviour, Princess Diana blew her top.

“[She was] throwing her shoes at the back of my head. She was distraught, and life was quite difficult for everybody,” he said.

Prince Charles, former Prince of Wales and Diana, former Princess of Wales with their sons Prince William and Prince Harry in the wildflower meadow at Highgrove. Photo / Getty Images

Peters revealed that when Prince Charles came around questioning why Princess Diana was in such a state, Peters attempted to deflect.

“I didn’t want to explain. [Charles] said, ‘The only thing that seems to be upsetting her is that Barry is leaving … He can stay’. I felt the need to say, ‘He has to go’,” Peters recalls.

“I think at that point, the penny may have dropped as to what was happening. [Charles] never said another word, and turned and left.”

The documentary emphasises that the views shown in the series “represent the opinions of individuals and should not be interpreted as facts”.

And because both Princess Diana and Barry Mannakee passed away, the allegations cannot be authenticated.

However, Peters is adamant regarding the cheating timeline that resulted in Charles resuming his relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles based on his time working for the royal family.

“[Charles] never told the truth,” says Peters, referring to his bombshell statement that Diana was the first one to have an affair. “He protected his sons from that.”