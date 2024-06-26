“We were backstage meeting him because he was there with little George and Charlotte. They were an absolute delight to meet.

“I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to, like, bow to them, curtsey, or just be an American idiot and shake their hand. We wanted to be polite.”

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce pose with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Photo / @taylorswift

Jason, who was not included in the photograph posted on social media by Swift or Kensington Palace, added that the Prince of Wales was “awesome”, and they had been briefed in advance that there was no need to bow.

“I did still address him as Your Royal Highness,” said Jason. “I’ve never felt emasculated [before] and I did. That was the closest I’ve ever been.”

His brother, a Kansas City Chiefs player, joked: “Dude, I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect. You put your beer down, like, 10ft away from you.”

“They were wonderful people and that’s what it’s about,” said Jason.

“Obviously, they’re literally part of a monarchy, royalty. It’s hard to be a down-to-earth human being I assume, but came off that way completely.”

Travis added they were “very genuine, very cool”, while his brother added that they seemed “honoured to be there to meet Taylor”.

The young Wales family made headlines at the weekend when two photographs of George and Charlotte beaming from ear to ear as they met Swift were posted on social media.

Prince William was captured on mobile phone footage “dad dancing” to Swift’s song Shake it Off.

He has previously sung on stage, karaoke style, with Swift and Jon Bon Jovi.

Relaying the story to listeners of the Kelces’ podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend said of the 2013 royal engagement: “Tay got him out of his shell and sure enough they got up there, they ripped it, and they said he had a blast.

“And I’m just like ... I dunno if any other prince is doing that? He was cool enough to be a part of it. It just shows you how personable he is.”

Returning to the Eras tour night, Jason said: “William was fantastic. But the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so f**king adorable.”

“She was a superstar,” Travis agreed.

Jason, who has three daughters, said: “She had a fire to her, she was asking questions. That was the most electric part.”

Travis added: “I love it when parents ask their kids to be vocal. It’s such a great parent move.

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage on the third night of her London show. Photo / Getty Images

“Just a meet and a picture [with Taylor] ... no. Let them have a moment, let them feel comfortable in talking to people.

“If anyone’s doing it right, William’s doing it right. So thank you your Royal Highness, it was awesome meeting you. And very much Charlotte and George.”

The brothers ended the section by joking that “we’re not even sure if we’re allowed to tell you that”.

The full discussion can be heard on the latest episode of New Heights.