Prince William talks about climate change and his hopes for a 'better' world

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time with Sir David Attenborough earlier this month. Photo / Instagram

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has spoken about climate change and global warming in a new virtual talk, where he discussed how the world has a decade to fix everything to ensure our lives won't be "worse".

Speaking for Countdown - TED's first free and virtual conference devoted to global warming - he said: "The shared goals for our generation are clear: together we must protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

And we must strive to do all of this in a decade. If we achieve these goals, by 2030 our lives won't be worse and we won't have to sacrifice everything we enjoy.

Instead, the way we live will be healthier, cleaner, smarter and better for all of us."

The 38-year-old royal previously revealed has a "new sense of purpose" in protecting the planet now he has children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

He said: "Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life - your outlook does change.

You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition. I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed.

I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference and champion action on conservation and climate change."

And Prince William admitted parenthood has changed his "outlook" on life.

"I think you realise a lot more when you become a father," he said.

I was quite a happy-go-lucky young guy, enjoyed parties and then all of a sudden you go 'well hang on a second, there's a little person here. I'm responsible for that person'."