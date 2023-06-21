There’s been an unexpected development in the ongoing housing drama engulfing the royals. Photo / Getty Images

With Windsor property tenancies up in the air and the issue of “who should live where” causing a royal headache for King Charles, there’s no sign of things easing up for the royals and their humble abodes.

Now, a new detail has emerged, throwing Prince William in the mix.

For informational purposes, here is a recap of the current living situations of the Mountbatten-Windsors.

For months, it’s been heavily circulated that the King has tried everything to get his brother Prince Andrew to leave his longtime, 30-room home Royal Lodge and downsize to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.

It is believed Charles’ eagerness to have his brother move out is to make way for the Prince of Wales and his family of five to move into the spacious A$56 million (NZ$61m) estate.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, moved from Kensington Palace to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last year in September.

Now, an insider has told Page Six that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “extremely happy” at their current abode and don’t want to move house, foiling the King’s plans for the couple to take over the tenancy of Royal Lodge - much to the Duke of York’s luck.

Not only are William and Kate keen on not budging, but moving them would cause a security nightmare for the King, close sources told the publication.

Royal Lodge – unlike Frogmore Cottage and Adelaide Cottage – is situated outside the security perimeter around Windsor Castle, therefore it requires separate security that is currently paid for by Charles himself.

However, should William, Kate and the children move to the property, that bill would be paid for by taxpayers – a result the King is sure to want to avoid.

The latest development comes after relations between Charles and Andrew have seemingly turned sour as the Duke of York appeared to make a mockery of his brother’s authority in what has been dubbed a “farcical” standoff.

Andrew recently hired builders to carry out repairs on his home and is allegedly refusing to leave the property while they are there for fear of being kicked out by his brother.

The royal - who lost his titles on account of his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accusations by Virginia Giuffre - is said to be worried that if he leaves the estate, he “might never get back in”, according to Daily Mail.

“Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave,” a source told the publication, going on to say that the circumstances had become ridiculous.

“It’s become farcical,” the insider revealed.

Another close source says that the Duke of York “got one over his brother”, adding “we will see how long it lasts”, reports Page Six.

Andrew has called Royal Lodge home since 2004 and currently lives on the estate with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson under a 75-year lease.

For many years, the lease was funded by his late mother’s estate with an annual subsidy of A$500,000 (NZ$548,000). However, under Charles’ rule, the system ended in April.

Andrew allegedly claimed at the beginning of the year that he was being forced out due to not being able to pay for maintenance work on the property, which includes a 30-room house, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

It is believed that the King used this as an excuse to evict his brother in favour of someone who could afford the upkeep. However, after Andrew’s latest move, the King has no excuse.

Andrew was reportedly using money left to him by the Queen after her death to pay for the restorations on the house, according to Page Six.