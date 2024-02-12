The Prince of Wales is taking a few days off with his wife, who is 'progressing well'. Photo / Getty Images

For Prince William, duty comes first: but is that duty to his loving wife, who is currently recovering from abdominal surgery, or duty to his father King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer last week.

While both are a duty to family, both entail very different demands of the Prince of Wales.

William began the week by taking some time off from royal outings to, instead, look after the Princess of Wales and their three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. However, as he dotes over his wife, many are questioning what he should do in terms of stepping in for his dad, whose cancer treatment continues.

On February 7, when the Prince of Wales briefly returned to his royal duties, he failed to mention any news regarding his wife and father’s medical incidents, but instead showed a deep interest in those he was honouring for their devotion to public service. Susan Taylor, who was awarded an MBE for her contributions to rugby league, told People, “It is a difficult time for him, but it wasn’t spoken about. With all the royals it is stiff upper lip and duty as normal, isn’t it?”

Former soccer pro Ellen Convery added: “I sent my best wishes to the King and obviously to Kate, the Princess of Wales as well. He was lovely. He really appreciated it. I just wanted to send my best wishes.”

Later on in the evening, at a charity gala for London’s Air Ambulance, the prince thanked the public for their ongoing support during what is a tough time for the family.

Prince William at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on February 7. Photo / Getty Images

A pal told People of William’s return to public life, “He is coping remarkably well considering his wife had surgery and he only found out his father’s news recently.”

Kate, whom the prince told one award winner ,had received incredible care from two “amazing and kind” nurses, “continues to progress well”, Kensington Palace officials told the publication.

An indicative sign that the princess’ health is on the mend came when she was able to travel from Anmer Hall in Norfolk, nearly 140 miles from Windsor, at the end of last week for their children’s half-term holidays.

Staying in Norfolk will also assist William in being there for his father, who will be based there when he is not receiving treatment. William visited Kate multiple times over the 13 days she was in hospital, and he will do the same for his pa when he and King Charles are near neighbours this week, according to People.

King Charles, who was snapped strolling to and from church at Sandringham with Queen Camilla on Sunday, wants to be seen as much as possible while being treated for cancer.

The King and Queen wave to well wishers after attending a Sunday church service on Sunday. Photo / AP

While staff at Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are in “constant dialogue”, it has been reported that there hasn’t been anything specific that the Prince of Wales has been asked to do for his father. Last week, an insider who is close to the King told People that he didn’t want to burden his son unnecessarily.

“He wouldn’t want to put that pressure on William,” a source shared. “He has always wanted to save his children from having that pressure too early and that will remain. Particularly as William has other priorities [with Kate].”

After the school holidays, William is set to resume a busier diary of royal outings as well as be responsible for sorting out the school drop-offs and pick-ups.

He is expected to be at the Commonwealth Day service on March 11 while Queen Camilla will stand in for her husband. He also might attend the biggest night for British film, the Bafta ceremony, on February 18, however, his appearance will depend on his wife’s condition.

At the end of February, both the Prince and Princess of Wales will have new executives in charge of running their offices.

Ian Patrick is the new private secretary to the Prince of Wales. Patrick is a former diplomat who worked at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in international peacekeeping in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He is also a trustee of the charity Crohns and Colitis UK.

Kate’s staff will be led by Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, who most recently served as the late Queen Elizabeth’s equerry.