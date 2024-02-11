Prince William is reportedly still coming to terms with his father's diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is reportedly still coming to terms with his father's diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William is “still processing” his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, according to royal sources.

But he “remains determined” to put his family first - and while he’s resumed public duties after taking time off to care for Princess Kate amid her recent surgery, he is not expected to return to full-time work just yet, reports the Daily Mail.

William, Kate and their children will head to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk during the half-term holidays and potentially spend some time with Charles.

Sources close to the royal claim he is still coming to terms with Charles’ diagnosis and what it could mean for his role and his family in the future.

A source told the Times, “At times like this, it is a reminder that as well as being the future head of state, he is also a human being.

“He is processing the news of his father having cancer as a human being. Given the seriousness with which he takes his role, of course it is something he will be thinking about.”

However, he’s determined not to “deputise” for the King, who supports his decision to put his family first.

“The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that,” the source says.

It’s being discussed which engagements William could attend in his father’s place, such as investiture ceremonies or perhaps even leading the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next month.

Prince William is determined to continue to support Princess Kate amid her recovery from her operation. Photo / Getty Images

It’s unlikely that William will need to take over constitutional duties, and his father is “100 per cent” backing him to return to work in his own time.

“The King adores Catherine and thinks she is doing a wonderful job. He understands that family comes first,” the source claimed.

It comes after Charles issued a statement last week sharing his gratitude for the support from the public.

Signed “Charles R”, the statement read, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”