William, Prince of Wales, arrives at a waiting boat ahead of a trip to meet students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School regarding the Billion Oyster Project. Photo / Getty Images

With his luscious locks and bright blue eyes, Prince William was a well-known heartthrob in his early adult years.

Much like his mother, he was full of charm and millions of young girls had posters of his face pinned to their wall. Now, it seems he is having a resurgence in dotting fans.

Currently visiting New York, the Prince of Wales took a dip in the Hudson River as part of an engagement with the Billion Oyster Project – an initiative aiming to make New York’s surrounding waters clean with the help of more than a billion natural filter oyster shells – and it seems to have piqued some interest.

Daily Mail reported despite the heir to the throne’s rather low key outfit choice of chinos, a jacket and a blue button-down shirt later, which he later paired with waterproof overalls, was a hit with his fans who quickly took to social media gushing over the “handsome” 41-year-old.

Commenting on fan account posted photos across Instagram and Twitter (now X), one fan commented, “Who knew waders could look so good!”, while another called him “handsome and sexy Prince William”.

Another said, “Prince William, such a handsome, global ambassador.”

A fourth fan said “So handsome, beautiful smile” while another added, “God, I love this guy”.

This isn’t the first time the heir has won hearts in America this year. Last month it was revealed he is the United States’ most popular public figure ahead of Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Asking Americans for their opinions on 15 prominent public figures, a Gallup survey revealed the prince as the strongest candidate with more than 59 per cent of respondents saying they viewed him favourably, The Telegraph reported.

Prince William's striking looks caught the attention of many fans who took to social media to gush over him. Photo / Getty Images

Recent years have also seen old photos of the prince resurface on social media platforms such as TikTok with a new generation of fans swooning over his young self.

One person even compared him to a Disney character writing, “He was like a Disney Prince”, while another added: “He’s so fine”.

William’s heartthrob status appeared to be at its peak during his late teen-early adult years when he graduated from Eton College and embarked on a year abroad in Chile.

Going on to attend St Andrews University - where he would spend the next four years studying geography – in 2001, many compared him to his late mother Princess Diana due to his striking light features and lean physique.

Prince William had millions of adoring fans in his earlier years. Photo / Getty Images

Over the years, his heartthrob status seemed to fade as he settled down with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and started a family which includes Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

However, there has been moments when his striking looks have piqued fans’ interest including in 2021 during the pandemic when he was seen receiving his first Covid vaccination.

An image posted to the royal family’s official Twitter account show a masked William and two healthcare workers, as he rolled up his sleeves to get the vaccination. While many praised him for setting a good example, others were quick to point out his buff physique.

“Check out those guns!” one said with another adding, “I was just thinking he’s looking pretty fit.”