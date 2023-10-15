The Prince of Wales and his son, Prince George, in the stands before the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter-final match between Wales and Argentina at Stade de Marseille, France. Photo / Getty Images

It seems even the future heir to the throne is unable to escape a telling off from his dad.

Prince William and Prince George attended the Wales v Argentina match, which took place in France’s Stade de Marseille on Saturday (Sunday NZT), and it seems the little prince was seen being given a stern talking to by his father.

Spotted in the crowd, 10-year-old George remained composed as William could be seen wagging his finger with a stern look on his face. While it remains unclear what William and Princess Kate’s eldest child did to receive the telling off, Page Six reported William kept a stern face for the entire game.

William’s representative did not respond to a request for comment regarding the context of his and George’s conversation.

William appeared to keep a stern face throughout the rugby match. Photo / Getty Images

Wearing matching navy suits and red ties, William’s attendance at the Rugby World Cup match was his second in recent months and comes as no surprise because he is a long-standing patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Kate was not at the game, probably because she doesn’t support the Wales team. Instead, she supports England and was spotted at the team’s triumphant match against Fiji on Sunday (Monday NZT).

William scolding his children isn’t a new scene for royal fans to see; however, he’s more often seen reprimanding his other son, Prince Louis, 5.

The youngest of the couple’s children — of whom they also share Princess Charlotte, 7 — has made multiple appearances and despite a few telling offs from his parents, he’s earned the hearts of royal fans for his animated displays.

At his grandfather King Charles’ coronation in May, the tiny prince was seen letting out several yawns and even pouting from his royal carriage during the procession.

That wasn’t the first time Louis had stolen the show either — last June, the then-4-year-old appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony alongside his great-grandmother covering his ears during the flyover and screaming.

The picture was a quick success with the public, who couldn’t help but admire the relatability of the royal.