Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte wish the English Women's Football team good luck ahead of the upcoming Fifa Women's World Cup final against Spain

The Prince of Wales has apologised to the Lionesses for not attending the Women’s World Cup final following criticism of his decision not to fly to Australia.

In a video released on Saturday, the Prince wished the players luck for their clash with Spain in Sydney on Sunday, saying he was sorry he could not attend.

He sat alongside Princess Charlotte, eight, who also wished the Lionesses luck while holding a football.

The Prince, who is president of the Football Association (FA), said: “Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow.

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

A grinning Charlotte added: “Good luck Lionesses.”

Good luck for tomorrow @Lionesses 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/a4WJ7ycVTK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2023

The Prince’s decision not to travel has been put in stark relief by the expected attendance of Queen Letizia of Spain.

Critics have suggested that he almost certainly would have travelled had England’s men reached the final.

Gabby Logan, the sports broadcaster, said she is “disappointed” that William will not be attending the final.

Appearing on BBC’s Newscast, Logan was asked her thoughts on both the Prince and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak not travelling to cheer on the Lionesses.

The 50-year-old said: “I have to say I’m disappointed that Prince William isn’t going with his role at the FA and the history that is going to happen and be created on Sunday, one way or the other.

“I just wonder would neither of those people come to a men’s World Cup final, would Britain not be represented by at least one of those two figures at a men’s World Cup and I can’t help thinking that they would be there.

“I don’t know what prior engagements that can’t be moved or if there’s something that’s enormously important that is getting in the way of this, but it does feel like we should have somebody of national (importance).”

On Friday Lord Vaizey, the former Tory culture minister, said it was “unthinkable” that the pair would not attend a World Cup final in which England men were playing.

Prince William during a visit to the English women's team in June in Burton-upon-Trent, England. Photo / Getty Images

William had visited the England training ground at St George’s Park to meet the Lionesses before they left for Australia.

He surprised Sarina Wiegman, the manager, by presenting her with her honorary CBE before telling the team the “sky is the limit”.

The Prince was in attendance last year at Wembley Stadium to cheer on the Lionesses as they won against Germany to claim the Euros.

Prince William and Princess Kate with their son, Prince George, celebrate England's win over Germany at Wembley Stadium in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

The previous year, William was joined by Kate and Prince George, then aged 7, as they saw the England men go down on penalties against their German counterparts to lose the final of the Euros.

William’s grandmother Elizabeth was at Wembley in 1966 when the England men won the World Cup - still their only major tournament victory - and she then gave the trophy to captain Bobby Moore.



