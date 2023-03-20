With just weeks to go until King Charles’ coronation, tensions have hit an all-time high. Photo / Getty Images

With mere weeks until the King’s coronation, tensions are reportedly running high within the Royal family.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn has revealed to UK publication, Express, that there is “a bit of an argument” going on behind the scenes regarding Prince George’s planned appearance at the coronation in May.

Despite the young Prince appearing at multiple royal engagements in recent years, the Gilded Youth: A History of Growing Up in the Royal Family author said Prince William and Princess Kate are “worried” about the pressure the appearance could put on their eldest son and feel the royal duties could be too much for him to take on at such a young age.

Quinn also claimed William, 40 and Kate, 41 feel anxious over the young Prince’s potentially “major role” in the May 6 coronation and hope it doesn’t paint a negative picture of the nine-year-old in the eyes of the public.

William and Kate are reportedly worried George's role in the coronation will be too much for the young Prince. Photo / AP

“It’s almost an echo of the way William and [Prince] Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend,” Quinn said before referencing the heartbreaking moment the brothers were forced to walk behind Princess Diana’s coffin in 1997.

“A lot of people criticised that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do,” he added, “So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?’

“There is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I’ve heard, it hasn’t been decided yet,” Quinn claimed.

Palace representatives are yet to comment on the allegations.

Prince William and Prince Harry stand outside Westminster Abbey at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after recently leaked plans revealed Will and Kate’s other two children, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4, will also have key roles in the coronation.

The three siblings are expected to join their parents in the Gold State Coach behind the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla for the coronation procession at Westminster Abbey.

The Wales’ will be joined in the procession by Anne, the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, according to The Times newspaper.

The Times has reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have not officially indicated whether they will attend the coronation. However, staff are said to be making plans so that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be able to join the celebrations if they do.

Plans reportedly show no roles for Prince Andrew or his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.