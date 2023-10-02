Prince William and Princess Kate have reflected on their eventful month of September. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales have revealed their social media shake-up.

Titled “the September Rewind”, Prince William and Princess Kate took to their Kensington Royal X (formerly Twitter) account where they shared a wholesome collection of their official engagements from the past month.

Starting things off with their visit to Homewards UK, the couple reminisced on their day volunteering at the Rising Stars programme — an initiative started to provide homeless people with “everything they need to keep a job”.

Next, the senior royals paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth. September 9 marked the first anniversary of her death with William and Kate partaking in a moment of reflection at St David’s Cathedral.

Other posts shared in the September Rewind included their conversation with Mike Tindall — Zara Tindall’s husband — on his podcast Good Bag Rugby, which he co-hosts with James Haskell and noted broadcaster Alex Payne.

On the podcast, the couple shared many candid confessions, from William’s tearful moment watching his cousin Zara in the European Eventing Championship, to Kate’s biggest sporting regret.

Keeping to the theme of sport, the Waleses shared snippets from their time at the Rugby World Cup 2023 in September where they visited the England team after their game against Argentina.

The final couple of posts in the rewind reshared moments from the prince’s trip to New York for Climate Week before announcing the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists.

Fans were overjoyed with the new move, with one person writing, “Great rewind, could we have one each month please!” A second person added, “Great initiative! Keep it up.”

Another person added, “I have taken a trip down memory lane! September was indeed memorable and looking forward to October and the remaining months.”

Earlier this year, the couple’s social media presence started catching people’s attention when they began posting professionally edited reels of big royal occasions — including the King’s coronation. At the time of the subtle shift in their social media approach, Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English told Palace Confidential that the couple’s “social media blitz” would win over young people.

She continued to say, “The Waleses have been looking at this for a while and they’ve really ramped it up since Easter. ‘How do we tell our story to these people? How do we engage them?’” she said.

She added that as well as showing people what their lives are like as people, the videos give the senior royals a chance to share an inside look at the work they are carrying out.

It comes after news the couple are set to make a “revolutionary move” by employing their very own CEO to run their household of about 60 staff members.

Daily Mail reported the CEO will report directly to Prince William and Princess Kate — a break from past tradition where any staff would report to the royals’ private secretaries.

A source told the news outlet, “They are overthrowing the traditional, hierarchical structure in which staff answer to private secretaries. It has really set the cat among the pigeons. Will the King and Queen have to follow their lead?”

To find the best candidate, Kensington Palace has hired a high-powered recruitment firm, Odgers Berndtson.



