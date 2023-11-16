Harry’s friend and biographer seems to think that a brotherly reunion is off the cards. Photo / AP

Harry’s friend and biographer seems to think that a brotherly reunion is off the cards. Photo / AP

Prince William “doesn’t want to know” his younger brother, according to Prince Harry’s biographer and friend Omid Scobie.

Many have been hopeful for a brotherly reunion between the two, who were once close confidantes and pals.

However, Scobie’s upcoming book Endgame seems to put out any hopes of a reconciliation on the horizon between the royal brothers.

In an excerpt from the book shared with People, Scobie claims that William “doesn’t want to know” his little brother and is under the impression that he has been “brainwashed by an army of therapists”.

“I was talking to a source quite early on in the process, and they called Harry a ‘defector’ and said that was William’s view,” he reveals in the book.

“These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown. They will never see eye-to-eye at this point. They’re on completely opposite sides … that won’t change.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Prince William attend the service to celebrate the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Guards Chapel on August 31, 2007 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

According to Scobie, things went from bad to worse for the siblings after the late Queen Elizabeth’s sudden decline in health last year.

He alleges that the Duke of Sussex urgently contacted his brother to see how he would be travelling to see their grandmother, only to be ignored. In the end, Harry booked a private plane to Scotland for himself, but was too late. Once he had arrived, the Queen had tragically passed.

What’s worse, Scobie says Harry originally had “no idea” about how serious the Queen’s condition was when he got on the plane.

At the time, “sources” told British newspapers that Charles had personally broke the news to Harry of what was going on. However, Scobie says those claims were false and that the King’s youngest son was left “crushed”.

Scobie went on to reveal that the Duke of Sussex is “ready to move past” things, if only his brother, who still “refuses to talk with him”, would just let it go.

“He’s accepted that things are unlikely to change, particularly with his brother — who refuses to even properly talk with him,” said an insider. As Harry later told a friend, ‘I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows? Who really cares at this point?’”