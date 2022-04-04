William and Kate have considered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home-for-a-hot-minute, Frogmore Cottage to move to. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William, wife Kate Middleton and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, are reportedly making a big move to be nearer to their ageing matriarch, Her Majesty.

According to the Daily Mail, the royal family, who currently split their time between Norfolk and Kensington Palace, "will move to Windsor" in the UK summer "to be closer to the Queen and are even looking at schools in the area".

Rather than taking up residence at a royal mansion, it is said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are considering private homes.

The family of five have allegedly ruled out Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge and Fort Belvedere, the former home of King Edward VIII.

And according to the Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home-for-a-hot-minute, Frogmore Cottage, located in the grounds of Windsor Castle, has also been considered while schools in Buckinghamshire, Windsor and Surrey have been looked at for George, 8, and Charlotte, 6.

The reason behind William and Kate's potential move is said to be prompted by a growing concern that Prince Andrew, disgraced over his sex assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre, is becoming concerningly influential to his mother.

According to The Sun, Andrew "spends a lot of time with the Queen" and is using "his closeness as a springboard back into public life."

And after the Prince's dominant role at his father's memorial service, the source told the newspaper: "There is not a man, woman or child who would not say he had every right to be at Philip's thanksgiving. But the family have been adamant there's no way back."

It is alleged Charles and William were "absolutely united" in their view that Andrew should not have held the special role but their concerns were said to be overruled by the Queen.

So plan B to manage her favourite son's influence is to move the Duke and Duchess nearby in a bid to keep Andrew out of sight and at arm's length from the Queen.