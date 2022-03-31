The Queen attends emotional service for Prince Philip. Video / The Royal Family

Prince Andrew is trying to "replace" Prince Philip as the Queen's confidante and advisor, it's been claimed.

The disgraced Duke of York's prominent place at his father's memorial raised eyebrows as he escorted his mother to her seat in Westminster Abbey, reports the Daily Mail.

And some royal aides believe he is positioning himself to take his father's place.

Andrew is the Queen's most regular visitor - especially now that he has no royal duties left in the wake of his settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre.

His recent conversations with his mother would have come at a time when Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles were all out of the country on tour.

During March ahead of Tuesday's service, Andrew has been photographed going to Windsor nine times.

It's clear the Queen still values her "favourite son" as a member of the royal family, but there are concerns he could leverage that to put in an appearance at her Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

Prince Charles and Prince William feel Andrew should not take part in any royal events, but speculation is now increasing that the Queen could invite him along to the Jubilee service.

His appearance at Westminster Abbey earlier this week was a surprise to many - including several members of the royal family.

One insider claimed, "They didn't know until it happened. The plan changed."

Sources close to Andrew have rejected the idea that he was positioning himself as her "plus one".

The Duke of York's central role at the memorial service was only revealed hours ahead, when royal expert Robert Jobson warned he could "play a more prominent role than we think".

Just weeks ago Andrew paid millions out of court to settle a sexual assault case with a woman he still claims he "never met" - then accompanied his mother to her seat at Tuesday's memorial.