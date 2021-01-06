Prince William and Kate Middleton won't return to Kensington Palace amid England's third lockdown

Kate Middleton and Prince William have abandoned plans to return to their home of Kensington Palace after the holiday period.

Instead, the Cambridges will stay at Anmer Hall in Norfolk as England goes back into lockdown for a third time, reports the Mirror.

And Prince George and Princess Charlotte won't be going back to school at Thomas's Battersea any time soon, as their parents resume homeschooling them like countless other UK parents.

The holidays are over for William and Kate. The rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the UK means they won't be returning home to their official residence of Kensington Palace and have decided to remain at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they celebrated Christmas.

William and Kate will continue working from there, as the wider royal family plans to support businesses and charities amid England's third national lockdown.

A royal source told the Mirror, "The family is committed to working together to help the country through the next stage of the crisis.

"Plans are already in place to reach out to a range of charities and businesses and fortunately they are well versed in the world of video calls now."

Before the British government announced this week that all schools were to close, London's primary schools were told not to open after the holidays.

Instead of returning home to Kensington Palace, the Cambridges are staying put amid lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Now students across the country, including Charlotte and George, won't be returning to school until at least early February, reports the BBC.

And Prince Louis' starting school is also likely to be delayed by England's school closures. Hello! reports that the youngest Cambridge child was meant to begin preschool this month just like George and Charlotte, who started nursery school in January of 2016 and 2018, respectively.

While nursery schools in England haven't been closed yet, William and Kate have yet to announce Louis' enrolment anywhere.

But with the Cambridges remaining at Anmer Hall for the near future, it seems unlikely he'll start any time soon.