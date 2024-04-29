TRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smile following their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a previously unseen photograph from their wedding day to mark their 13th wedding anniversary.

The couple released the image, taken by favoured photographer Millie Pilkington, on social media.

The black-and-white image shows Prince William standing behind his bride, his hands resting on her hips.

The caption reads: “13 years ago today!”

The Prince and Princess are thought to be marking the day privately at home together, as they face the most difficult challenge of their married lives.

The Princess revealed in a video message on March 22 she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

She appealed for space and privacy to enable her to focus on her recovery and has since remained out of the public eye.

The Princess has praised her husband for his support during “an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family”, sending an emotional message to the nation last month announcing her health news.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance,” she said.

The Prince returned to work earlier this month after a three-week-long Easter holiday, during which the couple spent quality time with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

His first official engagement since the Princess revealed her news was at a food distribution charity in Surrey, where he was given cards of support from well-wishers.

William appeared touched by a message from volunteer Rachel Candappa, who told him to “take care” of his wife. He replied: “I will.”

Prince William, Prince Of Wales visits the Hanworth Centre Hub, a youth centre in Feltham which provides a range of services to create a safer and more connected community that also receives a regular delivery from Surplus to Supper on April 18, 2024 in Feltham, England. Photo / Getty Images

When Prince Louis turned 6 last Tuesday, the couple released an unedited new photograph of their youngest son, taken by the Princess, on social media.

The decision not to share the portrait with news organisations and agencies in advance under embargo, as per tradition, came after the uproar that surrounded the Princess’s digitally altered Mother’s Day photo.

The Prince will carry out engagements in the northeast on Tuesday, when he will visit an Earthshot Prize finalist firm that makes low-carbon construction materials in Seaham, and open James’ Place - a centre which offers free, life-saving treatment to suicidal men - in Newcastle.

The Prince and Princess married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 after dating for eight years.

William, Kate, Harry and Pippa on the Cambridges' wedding day, April 29, 2011. Photo / Getty

The couple met at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland and became friends first before embarking on a romance.

The Prince said in their engagement interview: “Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things.”

The Princess called him a “loving boyfriend” who was “very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times”.

They wed in a grand fairy-tale ceremony. The bride wore an intricate ivory gown with lace applique floral detail designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

The couple welcomed their first child, George, in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

They have shared ups and downs, from the arrival of their children and the celebration of jubilees to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and, more recently, the King’s cancer diagnosis.

They have also kept their counsel amid accusations levelled at them by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their departure from UK shores.