Prince William and Kate Middleton launch their own YouTube channel

Prince William and Kate get an official YouTube channel. Video / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, have announced an exciting new social media venture.

They've set up a new YouTube channel and will be releasing new content and videos for royal fans on the platform.

The couple shared the announcement on their Twitter and Instagram royal accounts - and they've changed the handles on both accounts from Kensington Royal to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The couple captioned their post on Instagram with the words, "Better late than never - we're now on YouTube. Link in bio".

Meanwhile, on Twitter they simply wrote: "We're now on YouTube!"

They also encouraged fans to subscribe, gaining over 11,000 subscribers at the time of writing.

The duke and duchess shared the announcements alongside a 25-second video featuring engagements and activities they've taken part in throughout the years, including some candid behind-the-scenes footage.

In the video, William jokingly tells his wife, "Be careful what you say now, because these guys are filming everything."

Kate then laughs and replies, "I know."

Another sweet behind-the-scenes clip of the couple is shown at the end of the trailer, this time taken from their St Patrick's Day virtual message.

"You don't need to roll your R," Kate tells her husband.

William and Kate are offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at royal life with their new YouTube channel. Photo / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

"Do I not need to?" he asks, before Kate responds "no" once again.

Royal fans are loving the Cambridges' latest social media venture, leaving countless comments on their pages.

"Ahh I love this news, the video and how funny you two are with each other. I will definitely subscribe," wrote one loyal fan.

"Amazing! Can't wait to see what you'll be posting," another enthused.

Meanwhile, another fan wrote on Twitter, "OMG!!! Idk what i expected but not that, and Kate shading William."

"Catherineeee. Oh my god she is so funny. (This is wonderful!)" another posted.

Royal followers are big fans of the duke and duchess' playful dynamic, with another commenting, "I love this so much! So nice to see the humour between the Duke and Duchess. Subscribing now!"