The Duchess of Cambridge is accompanied by star actor Tom Cruise as she arrives at the film premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate feel the need for speed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a very public date night this week when they attended the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London's Leicester Square.

But despite being in the company of multiple Hollywood A-listers, it was the duchess who captivated the crowd as she walked the carpet in a black floor-length Roland Mouret gown. While Prince William wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere this week. Photo / Getty Images

The duchess was radiant in the fitted dress, a pair of statement earrings and a simple black clutch. She appeared an effortless beauty opting to wear her hair loosely tucked behind her ears, sporting a light summer glow.

And it seems Tom Cruise noticed.

The film star not only invited the duke and duchess to the event himself after hearing the duke was a fan of the original 1986 film but jumped in to hold the duchess' hand as she navigated the red carpet.

The movies star Tom Cruise held the Duchess' hand as she navigated the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported the Hollywood A-lister spoke to media ahead of the premiere, where he modestly gushed over the royal couple.

"We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we're both aviators, we both love flying," he joked.

Before going on to say how excited he was to be back on the red carpet, "I love what I do, I've always enjoyed it, and I'm enjoying it even more now. Particularly after the last couple of years, just to have an event like this is extraordinary."

Other celebrities at the premiere included Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm.

With William being the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, this is not the first time the royal couple has attended a film premiere.

In September last year, the duke and duchess walked the carpet to celebrate the James Bond film, No Time To Die where the duchess wore a breathtaking gold gown – custom designed by Jenny Packham reportedly costing £2800 ($5447).