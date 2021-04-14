Prince Philip's funeral: Andrew tells Queen he wants to wear Admiral uniform

Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, after battling health problems for the last few years.

Prince Andrew has reportedly told the Queen he wishes to dress in Admiral uniform at Prince Philip's funeral, despite deferring the title after being caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

The Duke of York stepped down from a number of public duties over his friendship with convicted paedophile Epstein 18 months ago.

In 2015, he was made an honorary Vice-Admiral in the Royal Navy on his 55th birthday.

Five years later he was due to be promoted to Admiral on his 60th birthday, but deferred the role until he cleared his name.

Despite still being linked to Epstein, he has now told the Queen he wishes to attend his father's funeral as an Admiral, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duke of York is said to have told the Queen and senior officials he wants to attend Prince Philip's funeral as an Admiral. Photo / Getty

"People have opinions and there are ongoing discussions about the right course of action," a source told Daily Mail

A source close to the duke said: "The Duke of York is very keenly aware of Saturday's funeral being a moment for the Duke of Edinburgh, HM and the nation. He has neither wish nor intention to distract from that.

"Speculation on what he may or may not wear is just that, speculation, and no matters of this nature have yet been decided upon.

"The Duke of York will do what is appropriate to the circumstances — he remains stepped back from royal duties."

Prince Edward and Princess Anne are both entitled to wear military dress along with Prince Charles and Prince Harry.

However, Prince Harry will not be after losing his military titles when he sensationally quit the royal family.

However, he will be allowed to wear a morning suit with medals.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Prince Andrew's request, saying: "Funeral arrangements are being finalised and we will announce them accordingly."

Prince Andrew joined the Royal Navy in 1979 as a Seaman Officer and finished his active naval career in 2001.

The Navy established a policy in 2009 that means the prince is promoted in line with his still-serving peers to mark his continued contribution to the service.

Prince Andrew was accused by one of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre, of having sex with her twice when she was 17.

The duke cast doubt on the photo in his disastrous interview with the BBC, saying it was impossible to tell if it had been faked, questioning whether it was his hand around her waist.

He has strongly denied all accusations and has maintained a low profile since being forced out of public life.